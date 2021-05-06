PSRA western regional office maintains industry standards

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of National Security is reporting that over 60 private security companies are benefiting from the services of the Private Security Regulations Authority (PSRA) Western Regional Headquarters in Montego Bay, St James.

According to the ministry, the western office which was opened last year August, has a majority compliance rate from security companies in the region — 41 of which are based in St James. The compliance rate, the ministry said, is indicative of an overall 80 per cent compliance among security companies across the island.

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of National Security, Senator Matthew Samuda, said the Government will continue to honour its commitment to ensure that the required legislation and operational systems are in place to maintain the efficiency of the private security industry.

“We are increasing our footprint across the island to ensure that overall regulatory standards are in place and maintained. The Government is also making it easier for business owners and security guards across the island to have access to the services offered by the authority,” Samuda said.

He said further physical expansion is on the horizon for the PSRA, but in the meantime, the authority's Online Renewal System (ORS) will be rolled out soon with the deployment of its Mobile Registration Unit to access remote locations.

Operations Manager at the PSRA, Vivette McLaughlin, said the authority has been taking a holistic approach to regulating the private security industry to ensure that security guards are engaged in training programmes that meet industry standards.

“As the regulatory body, we do not train officers. However, we've been able to certify and approve 150 training instructors to carry out training. Last year we met with trainers and agreed on the minimum requirements for the training programmes and have been assessing based on that,” McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin added that the PSRA now visits training sites and reviews training material to ensure that they are consistent with the standards and are sufficient for the minimum 80-hour training required for security guards.

The ministry noted that approximately 24,000 private security personnel were registered with the PSRA in comparison to approximately 13,000 at the end of 2007.