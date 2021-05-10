Pacific season's 1st named storm weakens to depression

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The first named storm of the eastern Pacific hurricane system weakened into a tropical depression Monday as it headed away from Mexico's southwestern coast toward open seas.

The US National Hurricane Center said that Andres, which had become a tropical storm Sunday, was centred about 475 miles (765 kilometres) south of the southern tip of Mexico's Baja California peninsula at mid afternoon Monday.

It had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph) and was moving north-northwest at seven mph (11 kph).