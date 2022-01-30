Painter held with $3m, drugs, charged

Painter held with $3m, drugs, chargedSunday, January 30, 2022
ST ANDREW, Jamaica — Police on Saturday charged a St Andrew man who was reportedly held with more than $3 million and a quantity of cocaine.
Marvin Okar Locke, 47, a painter from Drumblair Mansion, was detained after he was held with the drugs and US and Jamaican currency during an operation last Monday.
He has been charged with possession of and dealing in cocaine as well as possession of criminal property. He is to appear in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Tuesday.
Allegations are that detectives from the Narcotics Division raided an apartment occupied by Locke. During the raid, police seized 4.73 oz of cocaine, J$3,750,000, and US$450.
The cocaine seized reportedly has a street value of J$335,000, the police said.
Following investigations into the seizures, Locke was charged.
David Dunkley
