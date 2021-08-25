Pakistan coach Misbah tests positive for COVID in Jamaica

Pakistan coach Misbah tests positive for COVID in JamaicaWednesday, August 25, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) — Pakistan cricket team head coach Misbah-ul-Haq tested positive for COVID-19 in Jamaica and won't join his squad on their flight home Wednesday as he begins a 10-day quarantine.
“Misbah was the only Pakistan squad member who failed two pre-departure PCR tests,” the Pakistan Cricket Board said.
All other members of the squad will leave Wednesday.
The PCB said it was in contact with Cricket West Indies and that it confirmed he “will be shifted to another hotel for a 10-day quarantine with a medical specialist assigned to look after his health and wellbeing.”
Pakistan won the rain-hit Twenty20 series 1-0 and drew the test series 1-1.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy