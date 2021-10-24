Pakistan crush India with 10-wicket win at T20 World Cup

Pakistan crush India with 10-wicket win at T20 World CupSunday, October 24, 2021
|
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Pakistan crushed India by 10 wickets for their first-ever victory against their archrival in a T20 World Cup game on Sunday.
Captain Babar Azam (68 not out) and Mohammad Rizwan (79 not out) struck superb unbeaten half centuries and eased Pakistan to 152-0 in 17.5 overs in Group 2 of the Super 12s.
Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi (3-31) had earlier rattled India's top order by removing both openers -- Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul -- in his first two overs before skipper Virat Kohli's 57 off 49 balls took the 2007 champion to 151-7.
Babar won the toss and opted to chase. The decision paid off as Rizwan toyed with Indian bowlers as they struggled with the wet ball when dew settled in the second half of the game.
It was Pakistan's first-ever victory by 10 wickets against any opposition in a T20 while India also faced the ignominy of losing by such a margin for the first time.
