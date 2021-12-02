Pakistan rest seniors for West Indies white ball series

Pakistan rest seniors for West Indies white ball seriesThursday, December 02, 2021
|
KARACHI, Pakistan (AFP) — Pakistan selectors Thursday rested some senior players, including former captains Shoaib Malik and Sarfaraz Ahmed, for their limited over home series against the West Indies to be played later this month.
Besides Malik and Sarfaraz, fast bowler Hasan Ali and spinning allrounder Imad Wasim will also not be part of the Twenty20 and one-day international squads.
Chief selector Mohammad Wasim said the players needed rest.
"We have been playing T20Is since October and now have a pretty settled and balanced side, so we have decided to rest Imad, Sarfaraz and Malik," Wasim said in a Pakistan Cricket Board release.
Young fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain returns to the squad after missing the Twenty20 World Cup and series in Bangladesh.
West Indies will play three Twenty20 internationals (December 13, 14 and 16) followed by as many one-day internationals (December 18, 20 and 22) all in Karachi.
Squad: (T20Is): Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir
ODIS: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Hasnain, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir
Travelling reserve: Abdullah Shafique
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy