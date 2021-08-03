Pakistan win toss, West Indies bat first in final T20

Pakistan win toss, West Indies bat first in final T20Tuesday, August 03, 2021
|
PROVIDENCE, Guyana (AFP) — Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and put West Indies in to bat in the final T20 International of the rain-affected four-match series at the National Stadium in Guyana on Tuesday.
Pakistan lead the series 1-0 after the first match in Barbados six days earlier and the third fixture at Providence on Sunday were ruined by rain. In the lone encounter to be decided on the field of play, the tourists won by seven runs in the second match on Saturday.
Both teams are unchanged from the scheduled game two days earlier when only eight balls were bowled at the start of the match before a torrential downpour left the ground waterlogged.
Teams: West Indies - Kieron Pollard (captain), Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein.
Pakistan - Babar Azam (captain), Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Sohaib Maqsood, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Usman Qadir.
Umpires: Leslie Reifer (BAR), Patrick Gustard (JAM)
Match Referee: Sir Richie Richardson
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy