Pamputtae aiming to 'Show Dem Love'

Though old flames from a more than a decade-long feud between Spice and Lady Saw, now known as Minister Marion Hall, were reignited last week leaving the dancehall space tense, artiste Pamputtae says she is staying true to herself and avoiding all confrontations.

Though some individuals have attempted to drag her into the war of words between the two, Pamputtae, who recently released her latest single 'Show Dem Love', is hoping that the song will bring about meaningful and positive changes to all who listen.

Having been a mainstay in the dancehall industry for more than 10 years, Pamputtae says she has had many run-ins with persons that could have gone haywire. But, staying true to herself as someone who prefers to walk away from confrontations, she told OBSERVER ONLINE that she has never allowed and will never herself to be dragged into an unnecessary 'war.'

Dubbing herself as the woman who always gives people the benefit of the doubt, Pamputtae says instead of being sucked into a black hole of back-and-forth bickering, she wants to show love.

“A plenty time people try fi get me to talk bad about people or fight wid people and mi nuh bite the bait. I just don't have it in me. I don't like war and dem thing deh,” she said indicating that over the last decade, persons have tried to drive a wedge through the friendship she has developed with Queen of the dancehall, Spice.

“People a try get mi fi war wid Spice fi years over collab. The amount a thing weh dem talk and try get mi fi hate her. But everytime dem try get mi fi hate, mi just show more love. That was even one a di main reasons mi write da song here.”

“How mi fi war wid somebody over collab when we already did have one a di biggest collabs in dancehall? Mi and dis woman spend Christmas together. My kids eat a fi her yaad and so on. A just genuine love we have fi each other,” she continued. “If you're not strong in this industry, people, and the comments weh dem make, cause you to create enemies for yourself unnecessarily. If me did follow people, a nuff war mi inna wid nuff woman inna music. But that is not my style.”

The Single Mother singer said over the years, she has learnt that the pendulum in music can swing towards any artiste at any time so she always waits her turn and has never tried to 'jump the line.'

“Jealousy cause a lot of badmind in this industry. People think they should be in another person shoes and so dem do some things weh cause strife. That is not me. Remember at one point Pamputtae have nuff hot songs a road innu because a so di music go. Yuh up one moment and den things take pause,” she shared. “When things pause and a next person up, don't get jealous. Just work hard because your time will come again.”

As her Show Dem Love track gains momentum on the local music scene, Pamputtae says she has realised that contrary to popular belief, people want songs with positive messages, especially songs that urge people to show love. She indicated further that with so much resentment in the dancehall space, particularly among female entertainers, she hopes the single will open up some hearts.

“The world is made up of good and bad so maybe there will never be a time when everyone gets along with everyone but we can try,” she said. “I would really love to see unity among females in the industry. We could do so much more as an industry if we never war and fight so much. Dancehall deh deh fi all a we live.”

Speaking of which, the entertainer says she believes Show Dem Love is the single that will thrust her back into the musical spotlight as consumers are ready to embrace positivity.