Pandemic exacerbates risk of vulnerable people being exposed to ill-treatment — Scotland

LONDON, United Kingdom — Commonwealth Secretary-General, Patricia Scotland is calling on all commonwealth countries to stand in solidarity with victims and survivors of torture and to act by ratifying and fully implementing the UN Convention against Torture.

Her calls are aligned with International Day in Support of Victims of Torture which is being observed this year on Saturday, June 26.

"Our aspiration is for a torture-free world. Abolishing the scourge of torture once and for all requires renewed commitment from every country. In a year with much suffering, now more than ever, we must stand up for human rights, there must be zero tolerance for torture and all countries must bring perpetrators to justice," Scotland said.

In a statement, the Commonwealth Secretariat explained that the novel coronavirus pandemic is exacerbating the suffering of vulnerable people and their risk of being exposed to torture and ill-treatment.

It is also severely restricting engagement in civic space, the rights to organise and to protest, it said, noting that across the world, civil society organisations are having to limit, and in some cases halt their activities because of public health-related restrictions and lockdowns.

This, it said, can tend to reduce the accountability of authorities, further aggravating the risk of torture, limiting access to justice, and hindering support for survivors and victims.

“We must act decisively and with moral clarity to prevent such acts from occurring. Civil society is our ally in this endeavour, and the space in which it operates must be preserved and protected. Victims and survivors must be able to enjoy their rights to effective remedies, and they must be at the centre of efforts,” Scotland continued.

In the past 12 months, the Secretariat has delivered two regional anti-torture workshops for senior government officials, including participants from 16 countries across the Caribbean and the Pacific.

Among key objectives for these workshops was to share regional good practices and success stories, as well as challenges, in the ratification or accession of the UN Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (UNCAT). The Secretariat explained that the overarching goal is to strengthen Commonwealth countries' anti-torture human rights culture and regional capacities.

The Secretariat said it stands in solidarity with all victims and survivors of torture, whose vulnerabilities and demands for justice often go unacknowledged and without support.

"Over the past five years, more than half of the states that have joined the UN Convention against Torture are from the Commonwealth. This is commendable, but there is still much work left to do. I reaffirm our steadfast commitment to prevent and eradicate this most odious of practices," Secretary-General Scotland said.