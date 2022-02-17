Panel Discussion: Reggae Artistes and Expectations

To celebrate Reggae Month and drive meaningful conversations about the genre, OBSERVER ONLINE hosted a panel discussion focused on the topic, 'Reggae Artistes and Expectations'.

Who is a reggae artiste? What image are they supposed to portray? Are they allowed to deviate from society's expectation of what they represent? If they decide to step out of the boundaries, are they still considered reggae artistes?

These are the questions explored by panelists, Ewan Simpson, chairman of the Jamaica Reggae Industry Association (JaRIA) and artiste manager Heavy D in the discussion moderated by OBSERVER ONLINE's Shereita Grizzle.