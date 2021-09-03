'Papa' to face court on shooting charges

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Kingston Western police have charged a man following a shooting incident in Kingston on Sunday, August 8.

Charged with shooting with intent is 22-year-old Micheal Carty, otherwise called 'Papa', of Percy Street in the parish.

Reports are that the complainant went to visit a family member about 1:55 pm when he was allegedly pounced upon by Carty who opened gunfire hitting him several times in the upper body.

The police were alerted and an investigation launched.

The police said Carty was later arrested and charged with the offence of shooting with intent.