Para-athletes expected to do well at upcoming Games

KINGSTON, Jamaica — As the first team of the 12-man Jamaican delegation gets ready to leave for the Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, on Monday, August 16, Chef de Mission, Richard Shaw, is confident that the Jamaican Para-athletes will do very well.

The Para-athletes, coaches, massage therapist and team doctor leave between August 20 and August 26 and will be led at the Games by the President of the Jamaica Paralympic Association, Christopher Samuda.

“The Games will be challenging, but we can achieve some amazing results as long as our athletes and administrators remain focused and work hard on behalf of Jamaica,” Shaw said.

“The team has been training well and we have a mixture of youth and experience. In fact, we have two new promising Para-athletes who will compete in Taekwondo and Judo which we are confident will increase our chances of medalling,” he continued.

The Jamaican Para-athletes will include Alberto Campbell in the T20 class contesting the 400M race; veteran Paralympian Sylvia Grant in the T57 class Discus and Theodore Subba, 100 KG Judo. Also, for the first time in the history of the Paralympic Games, Taekwondo has been added to the list of competitions and Shauna-Kay Hines will be the Jamaican competing.

The Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan will run from August 24 to September 5, 2021.