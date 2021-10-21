Parchment's 'Olympic fairy' named ambassador for Paris 2024 sponsor

Trijana Stojkovic, the Tokyo Games volunteer who helped Jamaican hurdler Hansle Parchment get to the Olympic stadium for his semi-finals race, has been named an official ambassador for Decathlon, the French sports goods and equipment company which is also an official sponsor of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Stojkovic shared the news Thursday via her Instagram account, which has ballooned to over 110 thousand followers since her act of kindness towards Parchment.

“It's Decathlon I'm collaborating with! Decathlon is the official sponsor of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games and will take care of the volunteers' outfit. I have become an ambassador for Decathlon. Thank you for your support!” she posted.

The Olympic volunteer had given Parchment 10,000 yen (just over US$90) to pay for transportation to the stadium where he finished in second place securing a spot in the final. Parchment eventually won gold in the final, creating a major upset over the favourite, the USA's Grant Holloway.

For her act of kindness, Jamaica's Ministry of Tourism extended an invitation to Stojokovic to enjoy an all-expense paid trip to the island.

The offer includes a stay at the Diamond Club Butler Service Presidential Suite at the Royalton Negril Resort and Spa and the Iberostar Grand Rose Hall in Montego Bay.

Additionally, Stojkovic and a guest were offered a stay at the Moon Palace Jamaica in Ocho Rios and the AC Marriott Hotel in Kingston.