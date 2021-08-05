Parchment’s gold, one of the sweetest victories — Grange

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange has extended congratulations to Jamaica’s Hansle Parchment on winning the Olympic 110 metre hurdles title in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Parchment ran his season’s best 13.04 seconds in the final to upset the favourite, Grant Holloway of the United States who clocked 13.09.

The other Jamaican in the race, Ronald Levy, clocked 13.10 for the bronze medal.

Minister Grange in a statement today described the win as one of the sweetest victories considering all Parchment had to overcome.

“I believe this is one of the sweetest victories that we will ever see by an athlete who has had to overcome so much on his way to becoming an Olympic champion. Hansle Parchment’s story is one of resilience,” the minister said.

“He’s had to work so hard; he’s shown such dedication and commitment as he overcame injury after injury. So, I’m really happy to see him achieve his goal of becoming the Olympic sprint hurdles champion — and in such a thrilling fashion.”

She went on to also recognise Levy’s success.

“And I’m overjoyed that Ronald Levy also won a medal. I congratulate him on taking the bronze and representing Jamaica so well. They’ve done very well and deserve our full support,” Grange said.

The minister also congratulated Christopher Taylor who ran his personal best time of 44.79 while finishing 6th in the men’s 400 metres final.