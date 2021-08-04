Parchment, Levy confident ahead of 110m hurdles finals in Tokyo

Tokyo, Japan – American Grant Holloway may be the firm favourite in the eyes of many to take the men's 110m hurdles final gold medal later Wednesday (Jamaica time).

But for Jamaica's Hansle Parchment, the organisers had better not yet hand over those medals until the race is run on the track, that is.

The 31-year-old Olympic Games bronze medallist at the 2012 Games in London, believes if he can execute a good start, then his final finishing rattle maybe hard to repel.

“I made a few tweaks here and there; I was wondering how Grant (Holloway) was able to come out so fast, and you know my start is poor, and I've been trying to improve on that for the last year and I feel I've made marked improvements to where I'm coming from, but he's way out there so I had to make a few changes to see if I could improve on that,” Parchment told the media here following his second-place finish to Holloway in the semi-final on Wednesday.

Holloway won in 13.13secs with Parchment second in 13.23secs.

“I felt like I was catching up to him in the middle of the race then I hit one (hurdle) and that throw off the whole momentum, but all in all a good race, I'm into the final which is the most important thing. I have another chance at it and I'm going to make the best use of that,” Parchment, a World Championships silver medallist, noted.

He admitted that one part of his adjustments has been an effort to get out the blocks quicker and not get left in the blocks and giving himself too much work to catch up.

“Definitely, because as much as I usually come faster towards the end, it's very important to get the first half, at least as close as possible to the other guys, because I believe if I can be a little bit closer to them by hurdle two, three, then I think I'm able to give them a real challenge towards the line.”

Still, Parchment is happy with where he's at just now, considering all the challenges he's faced in recent times.

“Trust me, I'm elated, happy, excited and I'm just trying to have as much fun as possible. It's been a rough year, especially the start, but it came together pretty nicely. I'm here, I'm in the Olympic final, despite all the challenges, so I just want to use this opportunity and give my best and come out on top.”

And what does he credit his newfound form and fitness to?

“I think it's about the focus, the mental toughness, my coach likes to say put on the mental blinkers. I wouldn't say I'm perfect but I try to do that as much as possible, to keep in line and now to execute the best races possible.”

Meanwhile, national champion Ronald Levy also advanced to the final, having registered an identical time of 13.23secs to win heat one.

Levy has drawn lane five, and Parchment, lane seven.

The 28-year-old was happy to be in his first Olympic Games final, but was unhappy with his execution in the semi-finals.

“I'm afraid to go around the back (warm-up area) because the coach will not be pleased,” he told the media after his event. “I hit too many hurdles, it was very scrappy, horrible but I'm overall glad for the win.”

Now he has one thing to concentrate on for later in the final.

“One thing only I think and it is to stay clean (not hit any barriers) and if I stay clean I'll be alright.”

