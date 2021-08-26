Parchment, Levy finish down the track in Lausanne

Parchment, Levy finish down the track in LausanneThursday, August 26, 2021
LAUSANNE, Switzerland – Jamaica's Olympic medallists Hansle Parchment and Ronald Levy were shut out of podium spots in the 110m hurdles at the latest Diamond League meeting held at the Stade Olympique de la Pontaise in Lausanne, Switzerland on Thursday.
Levy, who won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, finished in fifth place in 13.40 seconds (2.9m/s) while Olympic champion Parchment was eighth in 13.58 seconds after hitting the eighth and ninth hurdles hard.
American Devon Allen won in 13.07 seconds, with Swiss runner Jason Joseph second in 13.11 seconds and France's Pascal Martinot-Lagarde third in 13.17 seconds.
Parchment was just on the shoulder of Allen midway the race but lost his momentum when he hit the eighth hurdle and was further thrown off balance when he clipped the next barrier.
-Paul A Reid
