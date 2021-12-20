Parking prohibited at entrance of Red Rose Fish Market in downtown Kingston

Parking prohibited at entrance of Red Rose Fish Market in downtown KingstonMonday, December 20, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) Deputy mayor Winston Ennis told the Jamaica Observer on Friday that parking is not being allowed in front of the recently reopened Red Rose Fish Market, off Spanish Town Road, downtown Kingston.
He said that an area at the back of the market premises has been established for parking.
The market, which reopened on November 30, had been closed since 2017.
The market has been upgraded by the Urban Development Corporation (UDC) at a cost of J$43 million.
Kingston Mayor Delroy Williams told a recent council meeting that he had met with the fish vendors and outlined his expectations in terms of their use of the upgraded facilities.
As part of the modernisation of the market by the UDC, secure storage areas have been installed for the vendors, and the public sanitation facilities have been upgraded.
