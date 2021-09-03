Parliament committee approves Portmore's bid to become the 15th parish

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Joint Select Committee (JSC) of Parliament agreed yesterday to support the proposal to make the Municipality of Portmore Jamaica's 15th parish.

However, the meeting was not attended by seven of the 14 members, including three of the four Opposition People's National Party (PNP) members MPs Fitz Jackson and Joyce Daley and Senator Damion Crawford.

Senator Floyd Morris, the sole Opposition member present, became involved in a noisy exchange with Government members, after they had voted solidly to have a favourable report prepared for tabling and debating in Parliament to decide the way forward.

According to Senator Morris, members of the Opposition had indicated to him that they were not advised that there would be a meeting during Parliament's summer break and, therefore, were not prepared to attend the meeting.

“They were not apprised that there was going to be a committee meeting, and so they never prepared to be a part of the meeting,” Senator Morris said.

Morris also agreed that the Opposition could make their views known at the point where the draft report would have been prepared and sent to the committee for proofreading.

“We will make our reviews and at that point and, based on what is prepared in the report, make a determination as to what our position will be. So we reserve our position at this time, until we see the draft report,” Senator Morris said.

However, after the vote was taken, Senator Morris insisted that the opposition members had indicated to him that they were not a part of the meeting, as they were not apprised that it would have been a meeting to vote on the proposal.

“They were not apprised that there was going to be a committee meeting of this nature, and so they were never prepared to be a part of this meeting,” he said.

This raised the temperature of the chairman who described the argument as nonsensical and would not be tolerated.

“There is a mechanism in place that we use to notify members of meetings, whether at the committee or the parliamentary level. This meeting was first scheduled for last Thursday, but because of the weather we postponed it and rescheduled it for today,” Dr Wheatley explained.

“In fact a notice was sent out the morning of that meeting, and to prove that the mechanism works, the only person who actually turned up was member (Senator) Campbell Rodriquez, because she did not read the e-mail. No one else came online or in person to Parliament, and that same email which mentioned about the postponement last Thursday, indicated that this Thursday we would have the meeting, instead” he stated.

“Member Morris, I don't have no time for any politicking right now. I am closing this part of the discussions. Let us not make a fool of ourselves in front of the public,” Wheatley admonished Morris.

He refused to give Morris any more time to talk and, in fact, reminded him that he was the one who had proposed that the Opposition would address the issues after the report is drafted.

Wheatley was supported by Government MPs Alando Terrelonge, Leslie Campbell and Homer Davis.

Present at the meeting were, for the Government, MPs Dr Wheatley, Everald Warmington, Homer Davis, Robert Miller, Leslie Campbell, AlandoTerrelonge and Senator Campbell-Rodriquez. Senator Morris was the sole Opposition member present. Absent were Government members- Delroy Chuck, Marlene Malahoo Forte, Senator Delroy Williams and Sherene Golding Campbell, and Opposition members Jackson, Daley and Crawford.

Balford Henry