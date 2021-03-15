Parliamentarians over 60 to get vaccinated tomorrow

Parliamentarians over 60 to get vaccinated tomorrowMonday, March 15, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica -- COVID-19 vaccinations will begin tomorrow for Cabinet members, Parliamentarians and heads of ministries, departments and agencies of Government who are 60 years and older, the Ministry of Health announced tonight.
They join frontline health care workers and members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force and the Jamaica Defence Force who are now being vaccinated against the virus, which, up to now, has infected more than 31,000 Jamaicans and claimed the lives of more than 490 people locally.
Jamaica's COVID-19 vaccination programme began on March 10, with the administration of the first doses for close to 3,000 individuals. Included in the first batch of people to be vaccinated were former Prime Ministers PJ Patterson and Bruce Golding, in addition to former Governor General Sir Kenneth Hall. Since then, more than 12,000 people have been vaccinated.
The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reminding the public that vaccines are being administered according to the approved schedule and, for the safety of all concerned,
is urging people to attend vaccination sites islandwide only after they have received their appointments.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy