Parliamentarians over 60 to get vaccinated tomorrow

KINGSTON, Jamaica -- COVID-19 vaccinations will begin tomorrow for Cabinet members, Parliamentarians and heads of ministries, departments and agencies of Government who are 60 years and older, the Ministry of Health announced tonight.

They join frontline health care workers and members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force and the Jamaica Defence Force who are now being vaccinated against the virus, which, up to now, has infected more than 31,000 Jamaicans and claimed the lives of more than 490 people locally.

Jamaica's COVID-19 vaccination programme began on March 10, with the administration of the first doses for close to 3,000 individuals. Included in the first batch of people to be vaccinated were former Prime Ministers PJ Patterson and Bruce Golding, in addition to former Governor General Sir Kenneth Hall. Since then, more than 12,000 people have been vaccinated.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reminding the public that vaccines are being administered according to the approved schedule and, for the safety of all concerned,

is urging people to attend vaccination sites islandwide only after they have received their appointments.