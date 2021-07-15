Parliamentary Committee to hold virtual town hall meetings on Portmore parish proposal

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Joint Select Committee of Parliament will host two virtual Town Hall meetings on July 22 and July 29 with regards to the proposal to make Portmore Jamaica's 15th parish.

The town hall meetings, which are being held in partnership with the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, are to facilitate the input of the residents of Portmore and other vital stakeholders.

The virtual town hall meetings will be held using the Zoom virtual platform and persons wishing to participate are to register on the Parliament's website, www.japarliament.gov.jm. Members of the public will also be able to follow on the PBC Jamaica or Jamaica Information Service YouTube and Facebook pages and make their comments using the chat functions on those pages.

The committee had previously received submissions from public and private sector stakeholders, however, the town hall consultations will allow members of the public additional access to the committee.

Chairman of the Committee, Dr Andrew Wheatley said the consultations were not only necessary but critical to the committee's deliberations.

“Community engagement is a critical component of the governance process. Consultation is key particularly as our committee considers the proposal to name Portmore as Jamaica's 15th parish. This would be a significant milestone for our country and we as a committee feel that for the process to be more meaningful it must be transparent and inclusive. As a committee, we are encouraging persons to participate in this exercise,” Wheatley said.