Parliamentary meetings resume this week

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The House of Representatives will resume its meetings on Tuesday, January 11 following the customary Christmas recess.

Top of the agenda is the Second Supplementary Estimates for the 2021/2022 Financial Year which will be tabled Tuesday and approved at a meeting of the House scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

Also resuming meetings this week are the Infrastructure and Development Committee, the Public Administration and Appropriation Committee and the Joint Select Committee reviewing “The Electricity Act, 2015”.