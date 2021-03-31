Parliamentary outrage over violence against women

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The brutal nature of the killing of several women since 2008 pulled Government and Opposition members of the House of Representatives together yesterday, as they unanimously called for serious actions to follow the death of the latest victim.

The long and sad reactions from MPs on both sides followed an appeal from Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, who in a statement at the start of the proceedings called for “a special prayer for the soul and for the family of Khanice Jackson”, the latest victim of the violence perpetrated by a man she had considered a friend.

“In this case that we are still reeling from, we note that the police have taken into custody a person of interest and support the national call for justice. I call out the names of victims,” Grange said,

She also explained that she had produced a list of names of women who have been murdered in similar circumstances, “so that we can all collectively mourn with their families the loss of their loved ones – a mother, wife, partner, sister, daughter, friend, co-worker – all Jamaican women and girls born with a dream”.

Opposition Leader Mark Golding expressed his support for reviews of both recently passed legislation, which offers accused persons a chance to plead guilty in exchange for reduced sentences, as well as a removal of the ban on the importation of pepper spray and mace to allow women to carry these in their handbags as weapons.

However, it was Prime Minister Andrew Holness who eventually took centre stage as he welcomed the outrage, and encouraged his colleagues not to let it become another “nine-day wonder”.

“In a sense I am happy to see the outrage, because it tells me that a change is happening in the society. Unfortunately, it is nine days at a time if it is not sustained and I have recognised that. I am not new to this wicket; I am not new to the wicket of speaking about violence,” he said.

He said that Jamaica has to take an instrumental approach to the matter, if there is to be genuine success in reducing the brutal crimes.

“We have to study the problem in Jamaica and put in place the measure to solve it,” he said, noting that he has been close to the issue since being Minister of Education in 2007.

Holness informed the House that the government has been working quietly with a National Commission for Violence Prevention, chaired by Professor Maureen Samms-Vaughan, and from whom he expects a rounded report within the year which should collate all the necessary information to guide the formation of a national strategic plan to deal with violence in the society.

Professor Samms-Vaughan is a paediatrician whose research focused on the comprehensive identification of factors influencing children's development.

“It is not their intention to reinvent what is already done; the Government is covering all forms of violence. The challenge is that it is not coordinated and it's probably not funded and is not being led by a national policy,” Holness assured the House.

“But, we have been working quietly,” he said, noting the work being done by Professor Samms Vaughn's team.

He said that when the work is completed, a report will be produced which will enable the Government to come to the country with a comprehensive strategy.

“...Not just a strategy for the government, but for all stakeholders to participate, so we can have a clear road map of how together, Government, Opposition, church, all stakeholders, can speak with one common voice against violence,” he said.

In her opening statement, Grange appealed to faith-based leaders “to use their pulpit and their respected status to sustain a dialogue within communities in the face of this violence against our women and girls”.

“I beg to see influential men engaging weaker minded men in conversation, so that we can create communities of harmony and peace, where our women and girls can live free from fear for their lives,” she added.

She also encouraged the police to step in whenever there is a report of domestic conflict that demands attention or intervention.

Balford Henry