Partially decomposed body found in Trelawny

TRELAWNY, Jamaica —The Trelawny police are probing the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a partially decomposed male body found in a section of the parish this afternoon.

The police have not yet established the identity of the corpse.

Reports are that a farmer stumbled upon the body at about 12:00 noon in bushes in a section of the Duanvale community.

The police were alerted and the scene was processed and the body subsequently removed to the morgue, awaiting a post mortem examination to determine the cause of death.

The police theorise that the man was killed elsewhere and the body dumped at the location.