Parts of T&T rattled by third earthquake in a week

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad – An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 rocked sections of Trinidad and Tobago on Saturday morning, but so far, there have been no reports of damage or injuries.

This is the third earthquake to hit in a week – earlier this week, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 struck in the same location and prior to that, another tremor hit with a magnitude of 5.4

According to a preliminary report from the Seismic Research Centre (SRC) of the University of the West Indies (UWI), the quake on Saturday occurred at 9:40 am.

The quake, with a depth of 10 kilometres was felt 35 km west-south-west of Scarborough, 57km north-east of Arima and 70 km north-east of Port of Spain.