Parts of T&T rattled by third earthquake in a week

Parts of T&T rattled by third earthquake in a weekSaturday, January 29, 2022
|
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad – An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 rocked sections of Trinidad and Tobago on Saturday morning, but so far, there have been no reports of damage or injuries.
This is the third earthquake to hit in a week – earlier this week, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 struck in the same location and prior to that, another tremor hit with a magnitude of 5.4
READ: Trinidad and Tobago rattled by earthquake
According to a preliminary report from the Seismic Research Centre (SRC) of the University of the West Indies (UWI), the quake on Saturday occurred at 9:40 am.
The quake, with a depth of 10 kilometres was felt 35 km west-south-west of Scarborough, 57km north-east of Arima and 70 km north-east of Port of Spain.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy