Party promoters killed in Kingston car crash

Party promoters killed in Kingston car crashFriday, July 23, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Two men died from injuries they sustained in a car crash in downtown Kingston on Friday.
The two victims have been identified as 23-year-old Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) student Rodney Lyons of Claremont, St Ann; and 22-year-old Anthonio Garrick, a former CMU student of Portmore, St Catherine.
Garrick and Lyons were also promoters of the popular 51/50 party.
The Corporate Communication Unit confirmed the incident but was not able to immediately provide details on the circumstances that led to the tragedy.
Earlier this year, CMU mourned the death of 20-year-old Janelle Maitland, a third-year student in the Faculty of Shipping and Logistics, who was killed in a crash on Highway 2000.
Observer Online will have more on this story as it breaks.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy