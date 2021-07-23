Party promoters killed in Kingston car crash

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Two men died from injuries they sustained in a car crash in downtown Kingston on Friday.

The two victims have been identified as 23-year-old Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) student Rodney Lyons of Claremont, St Ann; and 22-year-old Anthonio Garrick, a former CMU student of Portmore, St Catherine.

Garrick and Lyons were also promoters of the popular 51/50 party.

The Corporate Communication Unit confirmed the incident but was not able to immediately provide details on the circumstances that led to the tragedy.

Earlier this year, CMU mourned the death of 20-year-old Janelle Maitland, a third-year student in the Faculty of Shipping and Logistics, who was killed in a crash on Highway 2000.

Observer Online will have more on this story as it breaks.