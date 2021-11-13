Passengers injured after Coaster bus collides with garbage truck along Spanish Town Road

An undisclosed number of people were injured after a Toyota Coaster bus traveling along Spanish Town Road in St Andrew, collided with a garbage truck Saturday afternoon.

According to eyewitnesses, the truck was making a turn into the Riverton dump when the two vehicles collided at the intersection.

The bus was reportedly traveling westerly heading towards Six Miles and Mandela Highway when the accident happened. Good Samaritans used the cable on a garbage truck to pull out the front passenger side of the bus that was heavily damaged, so a trapped woman could be freed.

