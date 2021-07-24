Pastor, wife, mother of alleged rape victim remanded for second time in a week

ST JAMES, Jamaica - A 39-year-old St James pastor, his wife and the mother of a teenage girl who accused the clergyman of rape were remanded for the second time in a week when they appeared in the St James Parish Court on Friday.

The court gave them until September 27 to settle legal representation. They are also expected to know on this date if a trial date will be set as all files pertaining to the case are now complete.

The man of the cloth, a pastor of New Life Apostolic Church in Montego Bay, was originally charged with rape. He and the two women were later slapped with the charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Initial allegations against the pastor are that sometime in March he assaulted the young girl while she was at his home, which is located on the church premises at 62 Barnett Street. She had reportedly gone there to access the Internet to complete a school project.

A report was made to the police, an investigation launched and a search launched to locate the alleged perpetrator.

He reported to the Freeport police on June 7 and was charged by detectives assigned to the St James Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) following an interview in the presence of his attorney.

The clergyman was allowed bail in the sum of $300,000 when he appeared before Parish Judge Sasha Ashley for the first time on June 14. However, he was later slapped with a charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice after allegations that he had attempted to contact the complainant by phone.

It is also alleged that the pastor's wife coerced the 15-year-old into saying that her initial reports to the police had been false.

On June 16, all three were denied bail on the grounds that there was no guarantee they would not attempt to influence the complainant. It was reportedly disclosed in court that the pastor, his wife, and the mother of the teenager all share a close relationship.

It was a similar scenario when the trio was remanded when they made an appearance in court on Monday, July 19.

The judge has indicated her intention to send the case to the Home Circuit Court for trial once the case file is near completion.

