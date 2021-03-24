Pastor seen on video threatening Holness arrested

Pastor seen on video threatening Holness arrestedWednesday, March 24, 2021
|
ST ANN, Jamaica — The St Ann police have arrested a pastor who was seen disrespecting the prime minister in a video circulating on social media. The pastor, identified as Peter Chambers, was also held for possession of a large sum of money he couldn't account for.
Chambers was seen on video disputing the new measures imposed on churches as part of the Andrew Holness administration's efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 on the island.
The video shows the pastor stating, “The PM has to go down. This man is attacking the church, opposing the church and I don't care what nobody has to say 'cause me no 'fraid a none a unuh.”
Following an early morning raid by C-TOC at his apartment in Orange Hill, Brown's Town, the pastor was detained after members of the security forces seized over US$4,000 and more than 2,000 British pounds.
The police are investigating.
Donicka Robinson
