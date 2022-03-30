Pat Wright, beauty and fashion industry stalwart, has died

Pat Wright, beauty and fashion industry stalwart, has diedWednesday, March 30, 2022
|
Cosmetologist, hair stylist and personal development consultant, Patricia Wright has died.
Wright, known affectionately as “PJ”, died Tuesday night after a long battle with cancer. She was 69.
Credited with revolutionising the local hair, beauty, fashion and style industry, Wright trained at Wilfred's academy in New York.
She founded PJ's Beauty Salon in 1970, rolling out salons in Kingston and in Jamaica's tourist resort areas, before establishing Wright Style, a design and retail firm with the mission of promoting Caribbean clothing.
Wright was also well known for her courageous battle against cancer, which she fought for 45 years.
She is survived by sons Sajato and Peter, and granddaughter Najah.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy