Pat Wright, beauty and fashion industry stalwart, has died

Cosmetologist, hair stylist and personal development consultant, Patricia Wright has died.

Wright, known affectionately as “PJ”, died Tuesday night after a long battle with cancer. She was 69.

Credited with revolutionising the local hair, beauty, fashion and style industry, Wright trained at Wilfred's academy in New York.

She founded PJ's Beauty Salon in 1970, rolling out salons in Kingston and in Jamaica's tourist resort areas, before establishing Wright Style, a design and retail firm with the mission of promoting Caribbean clothing.

Wright was also well known for her courageous battle against cancer, which she fought for 45 years.

She is survived by sons Sajato and Peter, and granddaughter Najah.