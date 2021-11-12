Pathology Autopsy Suite a critical step in the fulfilment of the Govt's commitment, says Chang

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, says the ground-breaking exercise to initiate the construction of Jamaica's first Forensic Pathology Autopsy Suite is a critical step in the fulfilment of the Government's commitment to modernising and transforming Jamaica's criminal justice system.

The autopsy suite is the final component of the upgrading of the Institute of Forensic Science and Legal Medicine (IFSLM) to make it into a forensic pathology unit that is comparable to any in the globe.

Chang said the Government is investing in forensic science with the understanding that science is the next frontier of law enforcement, towards swift and sure justice.

“We have given our commitment to the people of Jamaica to bring our law enforcement and criminal justice systems into the 21st century. We are investing heavily in the upgrading and modernising of the Institute of Forensic Science and Legal Medicine in order to increase our reliance on irrefutable science to investigate crimes and secure convictions,” he said.

The minister mentioned that last year, the institute's DNA and ballistics analytical capabilities were increased to include the operationalisation of the National DNA Database.

He said the investigative processes of the police increasingly rely on DNA evidence, ballistics and forensic analyses, and the incorporation of other technologies.

“This has strengthened the operational efficiency of the police, resulting in more convictions, more guilty pleas, and more confessions. The fact is, when confronted with irrefutable scientific evidence, perpetrators have no choice but to 'throw in the towel' at the earliest opportunity.”

The immediate outcomes anticipated from the construction of this facility include:

Putting an end to the practice of performing autopsies in private funeral homes operating in an unregulated industry. This practice presents a risk to the integrity of criminal investigations and by extension, the administration of justice. An end to this practice will further result in significant public savings since we currently spend some $100 million dollars every year for private funeral home/morgue services. Improved service delivery to the public since post-mortems will be conducted seven days per week. This will eliminate the backlog and reduce the wait time for the scheduling of post mortems from three to four weeks to approximately two to five days.

“As a result of its significant body storage capacity, the autopsy suite will ensure that Jamaica is in a state of readiness to deal with any mass casualty event, such as natural disasters, large-scale accidents, pandemics, or other tragic incidents,” Chang said.

The Forensic Pathology Autopsy Suite to be constructed at 149 Orange Street in Kingston, is anticipated to take place in one year and three months at a cost of approximately $547million.

