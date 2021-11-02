Pathways children's case in Court on Wednesday

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Some six children who were at Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Ministries when three people were killed and three others injured, will know on Wednesday if they will get to go home.

They were among 15 minors, aged four months to 15 years, placed in State care after the October 17 events at the Albion, St James facility, now widely regarded as a cult.

The children have received psychological support, according to CEO of the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA), Rosalee Gage-Grey, who encouraged other parents affiliated to Pathways International to contact the Agency if they also wish to access support for their children.

Over the past two weeks the CPFSA has been trying to determine if the children, placed in State care after a special Heroes Day sitting of the Family Court, would still be at risk if they were allowed to return home. This involved speaking with parents, relatives and members of the children's communities.

"In a general sense, they would assess the social circumstance to see if it is in the best interest of the children for them to be placed back into those circumstances," Gage-Grey explained.

“Following their remand the children have received medical examinations, to include COVID-19 tests, and are in good health. Psychological assessments have also been completed, with interventions including play therapy for younger children currently on-going. These sessions are being facilitated by children's officers and clinical psychologists of the Agency, as well as privately contracted professionals. CPFSA officers, along with counsellors from the Victim Services Division, are additionally providing counselling intervention for parents,” she added.

The children's educational needs are being met with devices and other resources delivered to the CPFSA office, she added. Devices were provided to children who did not have any.

Gage-Grey noted that the children had settled in well, and reiterated the Agency's commitment to safeguarding their rights and meeting their holistic needs.

“As the children are on remand, our officers have also been working overtime to prepare the necessary documents for submission to the court. These will be taken into consideration when a determination is to be made at the next appearance,” she said.

Parents and members of Pathways International Restoration Ministries who are interested in counselling support for their children may contact the St James CPFSA Parish Office at 876-979-3446 or 876-979-1024.

Anthony Lewis