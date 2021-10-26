Pathways member charged with wounding, murder

Pathways member charged with wounding, murderTuesday, October 26, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police are reporting that Andre Ruddock, a member of the Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Ministries in Montego Bay, St James, has been charged with one count of murder and one count of wounding with intent.
Ruddock was formally charged yesterday, shortly after his co-accused pastor Kevin Smith was killed in a three-vehicle collision on the Linstead bypass in St Catherine.
Smith was being transported from Montego Bay, where he was being held at Freeport Police Station, to the police Major Investigation in Kingston to be formally charged after two members of his church were killed, their throats slashed, in what was said to be a human sacrifice ritual.
A policeman — 26-year-old Constable Orlando Irons — also died in the accident.
Ruddock is to appear in court this week.
