WATCH: Pathways murder accused further remanded

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Andre Ruddock, the man accused of murdering a woman in an alleged cult-like killing at the Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Ministries in Albion, St James in October 2021, will remain in police custody until March 4 when he is to return to court.

Ruddock was remanded after his attorney requested more time to analyse the psychiatric evaluation which had been ordered by the judge last November.

READ: Pathways murder accused to undergo psychiatric evaluation

The document has reportedly been ready since February 7, however, Ruddock's attorney, Anthony Williams, said he had just received the document.

The prosecution also requested that the investigating officer in the matter be present on March 4. The post mortem report and ballistics certificate are still outstanding.

Six new statements were served on the defence. Three additional statements are expected to be served by February 14.

Ruddock is accused of slashing the throat of Appliance Traders Limited employee Taneka Gardner and wounding another congregant during what is believed to be a cult-like ritual involving human sacrifice at the religious organisation's building in Albion.

Ruddock was expected to be tried with pastor of the church, Dr Kevin Smith. However, Smith died in a car accident last year while being transferred from Montego Bay to Kingston.

READ: WATCH: Police confirm deaths of cult pastor, cop in car crash