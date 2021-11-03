Pathways murder accused to undergo psychiatric evaluation

KINGSTON, Jamaica – A Supreme Court judge has ordered that a psychiatric evaluation be conducted on Andre Ruddock, the man accused of murdering a woman at the Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Ministries in Albion, St James last month.

The judge issued the order on Wednesday morning when Ruddock appeared in court to answer to the charges.

After the completion of the psychiatric evaluation it is hoped that the post mortem report and other outstanding documents will be available.

Ruddock was denied bail and is scheduled to return to court on December 7.

He is accused of slashing the throat of Appliance Traders Limited employee Taneka Gardner and wounding another congregant two Sundays ago during what is believed to be a cult-like ritual involving human sacrifice at the religious organisation's building in Albion.

Ruddock was expected to be tried with pastor of the church, Dr Kevin Smith. Smith, however, died in a car accident last Monday while being transferred from Montego Bay to Kingston.