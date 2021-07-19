Patricia Duncan Sutherland launches grant for women

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Patricia Duncan Sutherland has launched the Elevate Her Grant and Scholarship programme to help women and children across the island to invest in the areas of education, housing, entrepreneurship and political participation.

She made the announcement during her maiden presentation during the Public Session of the PNP Women's Movement Conference, newly elected President,

Named in honour of the four previous Presidents of the Movement the available grants include the Beverley Manley Scholarship which will see 229 children being adopted across the island by the various Women's Movement groups in the 229 political divisions. This intervention will provide educational and parenting support to each child.

The Marjorie Taylor Grant will be awarded to members in need of financial support to start or sustain their small businesses. While, the Portia Simpson Miller Grant will be awarded to women seeking office on the PNP's ticket in local and national elections and the Jennifer Edwards Grant will be awarded to women in need of housing assistance.

“I want every woman in Jamaica to know that I see you, I hear you and I value you. We have failed to sincerely honour, protect and empower our women in this country and every one of us has a responsibility to help correct and prevent that ever recurring,” Duncan Sutherland said,

“We know for sure that by empowering women we are empowering children, extended family, and the community as women continue to play a lead role as caregivers, breadwinners and community organizers. With that understanding, our grant programme is meant to offer tangible avenues to elevate women's voices, value and power, ”Duncan Sutherland shared.

The Conference which was conducted virtually hosted 155 delegates for the Private Session where a new Executive led by Duncan Sutherland was elected. Duncan Sutherland was elected unopposed with 150 votes in favour and only five abstentions. She ushers in a team which includes a new General Secretary, Patricia Elliot, and new Vice Presidents, Joyce Perry Jacobs, Tanya Simmonds and Tiara Murray who join Patricia Morgan, Esther Wauchope and Vivienne Douglas Lee who were successfully returned to their posts as Vice President.

“I choose to start my presidency with action and an invitation to have an intergenerational conversation, with men and women at the table together. It requires true consensus to define and design a society that elevates women so they occupy equal space and are seen as no less equal in value than their male counterparts,” Duncan Sutherland added.

“To get more information on our grant programme and to join the conversation, I invite the public to reach out to me at pnpwomen.elevate@gmail.com. I am anticipating robust, frank and result-oriented conversation as we chart a new course of service and impact for this beloved Movement,” she concluded.