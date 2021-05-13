Patrick Roberts granted station bail on fraud charges

KINGSTON, Jamaica — OBSERVER ONLINE has learned that People’s National Party Councillor for the Molynes Division in West Central St Andrew, Patrick Roberts, received station bail this morning, having been charged by the police’s fraud squad.

Roberts was charged with forgery, obtaining money by false pretence, and conspiracy to defraud.

After being questioned by detectives, Roberts, through an application made by his attorney, Queens Counsel Peter Champagnie, was granted bail.

He will appear in court on June 24 to answer to the charges.

Jason Cross