Patrick looking for fast start for St Catherine in Manning Cup quarterfinals

St Catherine High advanced to the quarterfinal round of the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup competition as one of the best third placed teams, despite losing their final first round game 1-2 to Kingston College.

The 2019 Walker Cup champions have been having better second half performances than first half performances in their last few games, which has become a cause for concern for their head coach Anthony Patrick.

“When you look at the last few games that we played, it is a trend. We always start flat, but in the latter part of the game in the last 30-35 minutes, we always finish the game strong.”

Patrick is hoping that his boys will report in the correct frame of mind when they take on St Andrew Technical High School (STATHS) in the first game of the quarterfinals at the Stadium East Field, starting at 1:00pm Friday.

He is convinced that if his team are able to start with the right intensity, they will be able to get the desired results.

“Definitely, we need to start positive and start early on the right footing. Once we can do that, then in the second half we will cause a lot of problems for our opponents.”

STATHS will feel lucky to be in the quarterfinals as they were initially eliminated before being reinstated after Camperdown High and Tivoli Gardens High were booted from the competition by ISSA for using ineligible players on Tuesday.

But Patrick is hoping to slam the door shut on the 2019 Manning Cup finalists and start with three points in this knock-out round, where the top two teams in the group will advance to the semifinals.

“Once we can start on the right footing, like we finished the last three games, I think we can cause some problems for some teams,” he said.

The other two games in the group are champions Jamaica College and Mona High who will face off in the feature game starting at 3:00pm.

