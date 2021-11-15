Patrons urged to obey strict guidelines ahead of JA vs USA match on Tuesday

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Patrons, who will be attending Tuesday's football match between Jamaica and the USA at the National Stadium, are being asked to follow and respect the directions of members of the security as well as all uniformed persons who will be directing movement into and out of the venue.

In a release, the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) expressed that to ensure safety and convenience to all; patrons are asked to adhere to all stipulated guidelines. According to said guidelines, persons will be expected to purchase refreshments before entering the National Stadium as they will not be allowed to leave the venue and return. No refreshments will be sold in the confines of the Stadium.

Patrons are also being asked to keep face masks on throughout the event and to sit in the seats that have been marked.

On-site stewards will be administering sanitiser; doing temperature checks and scanning tickets presented. Persons utilising restrooms are asked to line up physically distanced as indicated by markers.

After the event, patrons are being asked to depart the venue in an orderly manner and avoid any congregation in large numbers.

The Reggae Boyz are expected to face the USA on Tuesday as they continue through their round of World Cup Qualifiers. Tickets for the match are still on sale. They may be purchased at https://jffevent.localgovjamaica.gov.jm. Tickets will not be sold at the gate.

Match time is 5: 00 pm. Gates will be open at 1:00 pm.