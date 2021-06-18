Paul Hall appointed Reggae Boyz assistant coach

Paul Hall appointed Reggae Boyz assistant coachFriday, June 18, 2021
OBSERVER Online has been reliably informed that former Reggae Boy Paul Hall has been appointed assistant coach of the senior men's national football team.
The Jamaica Football Federation is expected to announce the appointment later on Friday.
The 48-year-old Hall has been handed a deal that will see him working alongside his former Reggae Boy teammate and current head coach of the national senior team, Theodore “Tappa” Whitmore.
Hall began his coaching career in 2009 at the Coventry City Academy and since 2014 has served as an Under-23s coach at English Championship side Queen's Park Rangers.
A member of the Reggae Boyz side that qualified for the 1998 World Cup in France, Hall will now be part of the staff charged with guiding the team back to the premier stage in international football.
Jamaica's senior Reggae Boyz will begin their hunt for a 2022 FIFA World Cup spot in September away from home against arch rivals Mexico in the final round of the Concacaf qualifiers.
