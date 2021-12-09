Paul Hall takes over as Reggae Boyz coach

Assistant coach Paul Hall has been appointed Reggae Boyz head coach following the sacking of Theodore 'Tappa' Whitmore.

The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) made the announcement in a news release Thursday afternoon.

Hall, a member of the Reggae Boyz side that qualified for the 1998 World Cup in France, will attempt to revive the current campaign with the national team languishing near the bottom of the Concacaf final-round qualifying standings.

The JFF meanwhile expressed its gratitude to Whitmore for his services.

“The JFF wishes to thank Mr Whitmore for (the) work that he has put in with the team over the years,” the release stated.

The decision to dismiss Whitmore was made by the Michael Ricketts-led Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) executive following the technical committee's recommendation to sack the coach. It will now go to the JFF board of directors for ratification.

Whitmore has been heavily criticised for the disappointing qualifying campaign. After eight matches, the Reggae Boyz are lying in sixth position in the eight-team playoff. They are on seven points from one win, four draws and three losses, with six matches remaining.

In the meantime, the JFF has appointed veteran coach Vin Blaine as interim head coach of the women's national team.

“Blaine is vastly experienced, having served as head coach of said aggregation for an extended period. He is tasked with preparing and guiding the team throughout the Women's World Cup Qualifiers which starts in February,” the JFF said.

Blaine's appointment comes after the JFF provisionally suspended head coach Hubert Busby following the recent allegation of sexual misconduct.