Paulwell hoping to transform Wareika Hills into nature park

KINGSTON, Jamaica---Member of Parliament for East Kingston and Port Royal, Phillip Paulwell, wants to transform the area known as Wareika Hills in his constituency into a nature park offering guided tours to locals and visitors.

Part of the Long Mountain range to the east of Kingston the Wareika Hills have, at least since the early 1970s, been associated with violence, but Paulwell, who has been the area's MP since 1997, is looking to change that.

Dubbed the Wareika Hills Tours, Paulwell told the House of Representatives during his recent contribution to the State of the Constituency Debate that preliminary discussions have been taking place within the Rockfort community for a development plan for the Warieka Hills.

“We intend to engage the environmental agencies early as we work to develop sustainable projects. We believe that nature hikes and biking through the hills can be major attractions to Jamaicans and visitors, especially those arriving by cruise,” Paulwell outlined. “We also want to explore the possibility of attracting a major investor to develop a cable car tour of the hills.”

He is also hoping to capitalise on the cruise ship pier that has been developed in Port Royal, as well as other planned developments to help transform the constituency.

Speaking of the Chiney Beach Project in Rockfort, which he said is now benefitting some 24 fisherfolk and their families, Paulwell says the project has allowed for these citizens to be regarded as more than just squatters on lands that they have occupied for over three decades.

“Successful negotiations have seen the fisherfolk signing a 99-year leasehold and licence agreement for $1,000 per annum. These are for lands on a portion of the property. The owners of the land can now proceed to activate a major economic project involving the use of the beachfront as a pier,” Paulwell said.

He also used the opportunity to highlight the Rockfort Fresh Water Fish Project. The initiative he said, has been forwarded to the Jamaica Social Investment Fund and the National Water Commission and will hopefully give birth to a seafood restaurant that could become a hotspot for cruise passengers soon.

“The project is seeking to use the overflowing water at Rock Springs to develop an enclosed freshwater fish farm that will supply products to the community and also the establishment of a seafood restaurant. The facility is expected to become one of the stops that cruise ship passengers to Port Royal will be invited to visit,” the MP shared.