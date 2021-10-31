Paulwell implores Port Authority, UDC to keep promises made to Port Royal residents

Member of Parliament for East Kingston and Port Royal, Phillip Paulwell, is imploring the Port Authority of Jamaica and the Urban Development Corporation to keep their commitments to his constituents.

The two government entities are the lead agencies in the development of the Port Royal Cruise Ship Pier and Paulwell is reminding them that promises were made to the residents of the historic town.

During his recent contribution to the State of the Constituency Debate in the House of Representatives, Paulwell listed the commitments as follows:

1. The finalise of the outstanding land issues for genuine 'Port Royalists' who have had to endure overcrowded and inconvenient accommodations for many years. Paulwell said there are many outsiders who are seeking to acquire land as part of the “perceived gold rush” in the once "wickedest city" on earth but warned that this will not be tolerated if it is being done at the expense of legitimate longstanding residents. “No one should be bulldozed from lands that they have been waiting patiently in line to purchase,” he stated.

2. An expansion and updating of the water supply to the town. Paulwell said it is important that this project gets going as it is unfair that the cruise ships will be adequately provided with water while the residents continue to suffer.

3. It was promised that the entire town will be connected to the new sewage plant, construction of which is nearing completion. Paulwell is seeking an update on this matter.

4. Small business operators and vendors of food and craft were promised assistance with training and other technical support, financial aid and other facilitation. Paulwell acknowledged that some training had commenced but said some other things should also be as a matter of urgency.

Meanwhile, Paulwell wants other longstanding issues in his constituency dealt with including the Harbour View/Harbour Heights drainage project.

“This remains outstanding even after many pledges and promises have been made by so many people in this government. Funds were identified in last year's budget. Nothing has happened. We are told again this year that funds are available. This is a deadly disaster that will happen in the event of any serious rainfall,” Paulwell said.

He said he was happy that the Office of the Ombudsman has gotten involved which, hopefully, will assist in pressuring the government to act.

And Paulwell again raised the issue of the unfinished Windward Road project.

“I will not stop reminding this government of this unfinished road rehabilitation project. The first phase of this project, which saw the resurfacing of the roadway from Rockfort to the intersection of Mountain View Avenue, was completed two years ago. The next phase, from the intersection of Mountain View Avenue to the intersection with Elletson Road, needs to start. I will not relent until it is done,” Paulwell warned.