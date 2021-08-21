Paulwell repeats call for removing oil hedge fund

KINGSTON, Jamaica — People's National Party (PNP) Spokesman on Mining and Energy, Phillip Paulwell, yesterday made another call for the removal of the hedge insurance tax.

Speaking at a PNP press conference in Kingston, yesterday, Paulwell said that it is “unfair and unconscionable” to maintain the hedge at this time.

He said that while the Government is collecting the tax revenue, it has ended the oil hedge, leaving consumers at the mercy of the oil market, and resulting in the price of oil products continually rising at the retail stations.

According to the Opposition spokesman, since last year the prices set by Petrojam, and the margins which are added by marketing companies and retailers, have resulted in a 43 per cent increase in gasoline 90 prices and a 41 per cent increase in kerosene prices.

He said that there are three items that comprise taxation for petroleum products -- the hedge, which rakes in $6 billion to $7 billion in revenues per annum, a special consumption tax and an advalorem tax. However, he said since 2016, the government has been using the tax to offset losses suffered from the $1.5 million tax incentive.

He said that this was “unconscionable” because the hedge was established for a special purpose.

“For example, if last year the government had used the hedge money to purchase fuel when the price was below US$20 per barrel, it would have been a proper use of the hedge,” he said.

“It's an insurance, so you could make those cheap purchases so that today we, as consumers, would benefit, because the price of fuel is now at US$70 per barrel. So, we have missed an opportunity and the minister of finance must accept responsibility for that,” Paulwell stated.

“But, beyond that, to maintain the hedge at this time is most unfair and unconscionable and we are asking that the tax, as it is not being used, be returned to the consumers, and for there to be a rational review of all the taxes that are applicable because, in that litre of fuel that is purchased, more than half of it represents taxation,” he noted.

Paulwell said that the oil hedge, which was introduced by a previous People's National Party-led Government, was meant to serve as insurance against world oil price increases, which were expected to reach over US$70 a barrel in the 2015-2016 period.

The hedge would have ensured that despite the rising prices on the global market Jamaica would continue to buy oil at a previously agreed hedge price.

Balford Henry