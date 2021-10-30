Paulwell wants more relief for Jamaicans impacted by COVID pandemic

Member of Parliament for East Kingston and Port Royal, Phillip Paulwell, is urging the Government to do more to provide relief to vulnerable Jamaicans who have been negatively impacted by the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Many small business operators have witnessed the destruction of their livelihoods, unemployment has increased, our students have had their education severely and negatively affected and curtailed, and our elderly citizens have had to endure loneliness and hunger during the period of lockdown,” Paulwell said.

He was making his contribution to the State of the Constituency Debate in the House of Representatives recently.

Paulwell noted that the government has provided some relief for those most impacted by the pandemic, but said “Despite our efforts, people continue to suffer”. He said it was time to get more food into the hands of the people as the distribution of care packages has been infrequent and insufficient. He said that as the Christmas period approaches, more resources should be provided, in particular to the elderly and shut-ins.

Paulwell also said the distribution of tablets to students must be accelerated in order for them to continue their education online. He lamented that the 100 tablets that were promised to each Member of Parliament for delivery to needy constituents are yet to be provided.

He warned that “Time is of the essence on this urgent and critical matter. It is important that those tablets be delivered now”.

Meanwhile, Paulwell also called for a “comprehensive revamping” of the nearly 20-year-old Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education [PATH], with particular focus on the criteria used to register persons as PATH beneficiaries.

According to Paulwell, who was a minister in the then People's National Party government at the time PATH was created in 2002, this is long overdue.

“This [review] should include substantial modification of the qualification and methodology used to determine the ranking of poor people. To fail to qualify because the household has a refrigerator and other necessities is wrong,” Paulwell declared.