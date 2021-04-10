Pay over personal deductions from health workers now, PNP urges SERHA

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Opposition People's National Party (PNP) is calling on the ministers of Finance and Health to immediately intervene to resolve the non-payment of personal deductions for health care workers employed by the South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA).



In a memo dated April 9, 2021, SERHA's Director of Finance "has advised that given the current financial constraints being experienced by the South East Regional Health Authority, the Employees' Personal Deductions for February and March 2021 have not been paid over to the relevant institutions."



Shadow Ministers for Finance and Health, Julian Robinson and Dr Morais Guy have expressed grave concern that employees will suffer delinquency on their obligations as a result of the non-payment of their personal deductions.

"This is totally unfair and unacceptable as our health care professionals have been at the forefront of holding our health care system together amidst the pressures brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. They risk their lives, personal health and well-being to serve the public and should never have to face this embarrassment,” Robinson said.

The Opposition is calling on the Government to : immediately release the funds so the outstanding obligations can be paid; pay any fees and penalties that have accrued to the employees as a result of the non-payment of the deductions; and indicate whether other regional health authorities are having the same problem.

The Opposition is also calling on the Government to update the country on the amount of monies owed to suppliers by the Ministry of Health and its agencies and the plans to clear the arrears.