Peace Day celebrated under the theme 'Let's Build Peace Together'

KINGSON, Jamaica— March 1 is recognised as Peace Day and will be celebrated this year under the theme, “Let's Build Peace Together”.

In celebration of the day, the Violence Prevention Alliance (VPA) has teamed up with Sistren Theatre Collective, Groots Jamaica, Island Coffees, and peace ambassadors to launch the 'Creatives for Peace' initiative that it says will enable young people to become positive community influencers and role models for their peers and the young generation through the creative arts.

“Already entries have been received and these talent pieces will be showcased on the social media platforms of the VPA and its partners as well as radio and television in collaboration with the media houses,” the VPA said.

“The initiative will see young persons being mentored, offered guidance and grooming. It will also be a yearlong initiative, under the theme 'Set Di Stage',” it continued.

VPA stated that other activities for Peace Day include school outreach activities that will be organised by the Community Safety Innovators who will be hosting presentations at the Central Branch Primary School and the Jones Town Primary School in Kingston.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force will also host a two-hour virtual concert under the Peace Day theme, which will be aired on the JCF's social media pages on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube and on its website at https://jcf.gov.jm/

“The concert will comprise of performances from members of the JCF and students' pieces from Tivoli Gardens High, Charlie Smith High School and St Francis Primary and Infant School in Kingston; Annotto Bay High School, St. Mary High School, Highgate Primary and Junior High School and Oracabessa High School in St Mary; Bridgeport High School in St Catherine, among other schools. The concert will also showcase peace day messages from key stakeholders,” the VPA disclosed.

It further added that Peace and Love in Society (PALS) will also have a virtual Peace Day Concert starting at 10:00 am which will be aired on their YouTube channel. The concert will feature writer, actor and educator, Owen 'Blacka' Ellis; writer and director of children's plays, Amina Blackwood Meeks, Reverend Astor Carlyle and performances from several schools.