Pedestrian dies after being hit by car

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica -- A pedestrian was killed and the driver of a motor vehicle injured in an accident in Fairfield Park, Spanish Town this evening.

Reports are that the pedestrian was walking on the road when the vehicle hit him and dragged him a few yards before it ran into a concrete utility post.

The accident caused a power outage for residents of Fairfield Park; however, Jamaica Public Service workers were quick on the scene to assess the damage.

Bobique Brown