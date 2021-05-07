People show up at Good Samaritan Inn for 2nd dose of COVID vaccine

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A number of people turned up this morning at the Good Samaritan Inn in Kingston to receive their second dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

The second dose is to be administered to 40,000 Jamaicans this month.

More than 135,000 Jamaicans have received the first dose of the vaccine so far.

Speaking in the House of Representatives on April 21, the Minister of Health and Well, Dr Christopher Tufton, said people who are to receive the second dose of the vaccine will be contacted by telephone or sent a reminder by text message. He added that they may also call the ministry's 888-ONE- LOVE hotline number.