Percy Junor Hospital benefits from donation of oxygen machine

MANCHESTER, Jamaica— The Percy Junor Hospital (PJH) in Manchester has received a donation of a high-flow cannula machine, valued at J$1.4 million, from Striving Together Empowering Mankind (STEM) Uprising Corporation, which will better assist in the care of COVID-19 patients.

The life-saving machine was donated to the hospital in November 2021 and has boosted the hospital’s capacity to manage COVID-19 patients as it gives patients oxygen under a high flow rate and at a warm temperature, which is easier for the body to absorb.

CEO for the Percy Junor Hospital, Carlton Nichols, noted that the non-profit organisation has been supporting the hospital over the years through donations and also collaborative blood drives. This year’s blood drive was held on November 12, where 48 units of blood were collected.

“We believe that STEM Uprising Corporation donations and support over the years have strongly demonstrated their commitment to supporting the development of rural hospitals such as PJH. It is with great pleasure that we accept this recent donation of one high-flow nasal oxygen machine not just on behalf of the PJH, but also on behalf of our patients who will benefit, and our dedicated staff who will be using this equipment,” Nichols said.

He added: “Anytime we get an additional tool in the fight against COVID-19, we are always grateful and are particularly thankful for this machine which is key in our battle against the virus. This machine augments our arsenal in saving lives. We thank STEM Uprising for these live-saving interventions.”

Senior Medical Officer at the facility, Dr Carlos Wilson, also shared that the hospital is extremely grateful for the partnership with STEM Uprising Corporation.

“This non-profit charity sought us out as a smaller lesser recognised hospital and has partnered with us (including the first blood drive), from before the COVID-19 pandemic began. When we only had a single high-flow nasal oxygen machine to serve 32 admitted suspected/confirmed COVID-19 patients, STEM rose to the occasion and donated a second high-flow nasal machine. So, after yet another successful blood drive, grateful is the word that comes to mind. We hope this partnership continues to grow from strength to strength in the future,” Dr Wilson said.

CEO/Founder of STEM Uprising Corp Wayne Williams shared that his organisation is honoured to partner with the hospital.

“We consider it a privilege to be able to collaborate on such a worthy cause that continues to be successful and vital for the hospital and the people in the community. The doctors and staff of the PJH have welcomed STEM with open “arms and veins”, and we have enjoyed working with the team on the last two successful blood drives, and we look forward to having the third blood drive in 2022,” Williams said.