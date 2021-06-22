Performing arts must be treated with prominence, says Holness

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness says it is important for citizens to develop and mould talents in the performing arts from early as “entertainment is a major part of our culture”.

He was speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony for the St Catherine High School Performance Arts Centre recently.

Holness said children should be given the opportunity to develop and hone their talent in the performance arts while in school.

The prime minister underscored that performing arts must be treated with prominence and should not be regarded merely as an extracurricular activity.

He pointed out that Jamaica has much to offer the world in the form of art and music and the early development of talent in the performing arts will ensure that "we create the talent pool that generates the content that the world will pay for".

In that regard, Holness said future entertainers must be encouraged to deliver pro-social and pro-growth content that will help to create a better society. He noted that our current entertainers should use their talents to deliver more positive messages using language that enables not just local, but international consumption.

Noting that our music has been influencing entertainers world-wide, the prime minister said we must set ourselves up to benefit from the world-class music we produce by expanding our ambitions, which will promote the creation of music that breaks barriers and resonates with people of all walks of life.

Meanwhile, with the inclusion of a performance arts centre at the St Catherine High School, Holness encouraged the academic staff to create an uplifting and edifying program that will assist young men and women to hone skills that will contribute to the growth and development of the nation.

The prime minister also used the opportunity to congratulate dancehall artistes, Spice, Shaggy and Sean Paul on their recent appearance on the Good Morning America television show. He said the Government is actively working to develop our music for greater international consumption.